K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Luck was on Lil Baby’s side this week during a recent trip to Sin City. He hit for a cool million and shared the winnings with his team.

Per Vibe Magazine, the Atlanta star found time for leisure during a business trip. While in Las Vegas he paid a visit to a local casino on Tuesday, August 30 and took a chance with $10,000 dollars. The risk paid off handsomely as he won a million dollars. The Drip Harder MC cashed out that same night and left the property with all the winnings.

Naturally the moment was a big one, and he shared his enthusiasm via social media. “They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !!” he wrote. He also was in a giving mood as he reportedly gifted every member in his crew $10,000 dollars each. In his entourage that evening was none other than BlocBoy JB who was one of the first people to break the news saying “Ni**a really just hit 4 a milli”.

This stroke of trap luck seems to be a bit of good karma for the Quality Control Records talent. Just last week he gave his friend James Harden $250,000 in cash for his recent birthday. Last year the all-star gifted baby cash and a designer duffle bag filled with Honey Buns; one of his favorite snacks. You can see him place the winning bet below.

Photo: Prince Williams

The post Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew was originally published on hiphopwired.com