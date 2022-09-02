K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been forever since we’ve gotten a DJ Drama and Jeezy Gangsta Grillz mixtape and while we’re not going to be getting one anytime soon at least they’ve blessed us with a new cut for the real heads out there.

Linking up for the visuals to “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” DJ Drama and Jeezy reunite (as does Jeezy’s head with his old bandana) to kick it with some thick young ladies who twerk on a paisley covered couch that’s sure to become a traphouse stable. That’s a gangsta couch.

Speaking of gangsta, back in Harlem Dave East keeps it just that and for his clip to “Gangsta” kicks it with his crew at his new store From The Deli up on 145th street. He got some dope murals painted up in there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JID, Tyga, and more.

DJ DRAMA & JEEZY – “I AIN’T GON HOLD YA”

DAVE EAST – “GANGSTA”

JID – “KODY BLU 31”

TYGA – “FANTASTIC”

NLE CHOPPA – “LITTLE MISS”

KEY FLOCK FT. SET DA TREND – “DOA”

FREDDIE GIBBS FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “TOO MUCH”

PEEZY – “I’LL WAIT”

EST GEE – “HELL”

PANCHO – “WHO AM I”

The post DJ Drama & Jeezy “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” Dave East “Gangsta” & More | Daily Visuals 9.2.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

DJ Drama & Jeezy “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya,” Dave East “Gangsta” & More | Daily Visuals 9.2.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com