Kodak Black Blasts “Made In America” For Not Letting Him Perform

As the old saying goes, “The early bird catches the worm.” Apparently, no one taught Kodak Black that.

As XXL reports, the “Super Gremlin” rapper posted an IG story on Saturday (Sept. 3), blasting the organizers of Philly’s Made In America festival for not allowing him to hit the stage after arriving late.

“Aye, Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “This the first show ever a n***a a ‘lil late to, and a n***a can’t perform. No money, none of that shit. Jay-Z, whoever running this shit… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the f*ck. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a n***a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and b*tch what the f*ck? I got fans out here wanting to see a n***a!”

The only thing was… Kodak was more than “a lil late.” A source close to the festival told XXL that Kodak (who was supposed to hit the stage at 6:45 pm local time) didn’t show up until eight minutes before the time his set would’ve been finished. Since the city of Philadelphia placed a strict curfew of 12 midnight on Saturday’s show, the organizers had no room for late performances. Therefore, they had no choice but to move on to the next set.

Sorry, Kodak. Maybe next time, make an effort to be on time.