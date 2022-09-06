Fans Accuse RHOA’s Shereé Whitfield Of Copying SHEIN With She By Shereé Line

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield finally debuted her long-awaited clothing line She by Shereé on Sunday following the season 14 final episode. But the joyous occasion quickly became a disaster shortly after the brand’s launch.

Fans of the 52-year-old reality TV star flocked to the website to purchase some of the beautiful garments seen during the epic showcase, but the site quickly crashed due to “overwhelming interest” and demand from stans.

On Twitter, Whitfield released a statement about the hiccup, letting fans know that site would be up and working within 24 hours.

“We are working to get this quickly resolved. We wish to serve you soon. Thank you for your interest. Thanks to the customers whom we were able to serve so far tonight,” she wrote.

As of Monday, the site was still down.

Sadly, after the launch, some fans criticized Whitfield for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looked almost identical to a jogger set sold by SHEIN, a popular fast fashion women’s retailer. A few fans pointed out that Amazon also sold a similar-looking item.

On Twitter, some angry social media users called out the star for hiking up the price of the jogger when both SHEIN and Amazon sell the same piece at lower price points.

“Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted.

Another user commented:

“Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA.”

While a third fan wrote:

“So after 10+ years of no fashion, you just put your name in a look-alike Jeffree Star logo, printed it in a Ali Express/Shein garment and charged it 130$?! Gurl How dreadful! We were rooting for you smh. She by Sheree? More She by Shein Express wtf?! “

Sunday’s season finale episode was supposed to be a celebratory moment for Whitfield. The actress struggled for years to get her fashion line off the ground. In fact, the last time we saw the star debut her fashion brand was in 2008 during the first season of RHOA when she tried to organize a fashion show, but it did not go as planned. So, while Sunday’s showcase was a redemption of sorts, it still looks like Whitfield has a few more things to clear up before fans can get their hands on the long-awaited product.

It looks like Andy Cohen got his already.

Did you watch Sunday’s season finale? What did you think about She by Shereé fashion show? Tell us down below.

