AFAF: He Agreed To Bring Another Man Into The Bedroom!

Todays Asking For A Friend comes from Nichelle. She wants to throw the whole relationship away after her man asked for a threesome and she jokingly said she would agree if the third person was a man and he said OK! Now she says she doesn’t believe he was joking and is wondering if he is honestly interested in men. She called in to The Morning Hustle for advice from the Hustlers.

