‘MyPillow’ Founder Mike Lindell Says Feds Liberated Him Of His Phone At Hardee’s Drive-Thru

The man behind the MyPillow company and one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, announced that federal agents ran up on him at a Hardee’s drive-thru and took his phone.

Mike Lindell, a prominent advocate for Trump and a major spreader of misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, spoke of the encounter at a Hardee’s restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota in a video post on his Internet show, “The Lindell Report” on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

“We pulled through the drive-thru, they take the order, we pull up, and she says pull ahead,” Lindell says before going on to note that another car pulled up next to them. “These are either bad guys or the FBI.’ Well, it turns out they were the FBI.”

At that point, the federal agents informed him that they had a grand jury subpoena related to an investigation and that they would be taking his cell phone. Lindell objected at first, claiming that he needed the phone to “run five companies” and that he doesn’t have a computer.

“My hearing aids run off this! Everything runs off my phone!”, he said. After talking to his lawyer, he relented and gave them the device. “I want to say this for the record, they were pretty nice guys. None of them had an attitude,” Lindell said of the agents.

He’d go on to say that they asked him questions about Tina Peters. Peters is the Mesa County, Colorado clerk who is currently dealing with state charges stemming from a scheme where an unauthorized person gained access to voting machines. Peters has pled not guilty.

The subpoena, which Lindell uploaded, reportedly calls for “any attempted misappropriation, theft, conversion, transfer, or exfiltration of any proprietary hardware, software or other data” related to the voting machines used in the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell has been in the midst of controversy involving Peters, whom he has supported by having her as a guest at his ill-fated Cyber Symposium last August and by putting her up in a safe house.

The Twitter account for Hardee’s didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at the conspiracy theorist, writing on Twitter on Wednesday morning (Sept. 14): “Now that you know we exist… you should really try our pillowy biscuits.”

