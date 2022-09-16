Ice-T Done Sharing Tips On L.A. Gang Culture: “MFs Will Not Listen”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ice-T is done speaking out.

Following the senseless murder of rapper PnB Rock, the West Coast legend took to social media to share that he’s done sharing words of wisdom to the youth on how to avoid being set up and robbed, or worse, while in LA. Sharing his message via Twitter, Ice-T shared why Los Angeles rappers are hardly seen wearing jewelry while in their home city, stating that it’s not because they’re “broke” but instead don’t want to “test the streets.”

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” the actor-rapper tweeted. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick.. The list goes on.. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets.”

The revelation comes after the gunman who killed Rock, born Rakim Allen, at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant demanded jewelry and other valuables before reportedly getting into a struggle with the rapper and opening fire, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

As previously reported, the brazen robbery happened soon after Rock’s girlfriend location-tagged him in an Instagram post — since deleted — as being at the restaurant. Police are investigating whether that is actually what sparked the attack.

Allen was “enjoying a simple meal” when he “was brutally attacked,” Moore said. Police have put pawn shops on alert about the performer’s stolen jewelry and other items, which may help in solving the crime.

As noted by the LA Times, Rock’s attorney, Dawn Florio, shared that she had previously advised her client when she started working with him to be careful about what he posted on social media. “You cannot tell people where you’re going to be,” she said.

“‘LA….. Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago….,” Ice-T wrote Wednesday in a follow-up tweet, referencing his 1991 track “Home of the Bodybag.”

