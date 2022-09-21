K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official, Diddy and Yung Miami go together real bad and the Bad Boy rapper and producer just proved it at the City Girls’ latest concert!

Returning the same energy he gets from the City Girl, Diddy showed out in support for Yung Miami during a recent show and we’re here for it! The rapping duo City Girls are special guests on Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, which recently made a stop in Inglewood, California, earlier this week.

Videos from the event have since gone viral and show that the City Girls did their thing on stage but that Diddy was there to support his boo, showing a group of actors holding up a sign that spelled out “Shawty Wop” towards the front of the stage, seemingly all for Yung Miami!

The City Girl first showed her support for her billionaire boo during this year’s BET Awards when the rapper was honored with the Lifetime Achievement award. During his tribute and acceptance speech, Yung Miami boldly supported her boo, holding up a sign that read “Go Papi.”

Looks like the feeling is mutual because Diddy finally returned the favor for his Shawty Wop, and we love it!

Looks like the Miami based rapper wasn’t lying when she told Diddy that they go together, “real bad.” We love it!

Diddy Calls Yung Miami His ‘Shawty Wop’ During Latest City Girls Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com