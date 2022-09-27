K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Teachers do not get enough credit. For all that they deal with – fighting political battles that undermind their work, being forced to buy their own supplies, and working tirelessly for the kids they teach – teachers are overworked and tremendously underappreciated.

Well, sandwich giant Subway is looking to show a little love to our educators in the month of October!

Teaming up with ezCater, Subway has launched a contest to provide over 2000 catered lunches to teachers for free! As reported by Thrillist, you can nominate your favorite school staff at www.cateringforeducators.com through September 30th. You can nominate one school per day through the end of the month. Of those nominations, 2,022 of them will be selected for the catered lunch on October 27.

The lunch will feature sandwiches and other sides on Subway’s newly “refreshed” menu. It is just a small way to show love to your favorite teachers who don’t get that love enough.

Grub Plug of The Day: Subway Offering Free Lunch for Teachers was originally published on thelightnc.com