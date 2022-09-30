Durham Celebrates Minority Enterprise Development Week

Each year, MED Week nationally celebrates the achievements of minority entrepreneurs and affirms the commitment of governments, businesses, and community organizations to the principle of equal opportunity.

Event Overview

Durham will observe MED Week on Monday, October 3 in City Hall, located at 101 City Hall Plaza, from 9 a.m. to noon. This event, which is open to the public, will begin by introducing team members of the Underutilized Business Compliance Division in the City’s Finance Department. The event will also share more details about cross-boundary collaboration between governments, nonprofits, and for-profit corporations in pursuing economic equity.

Speakers

Additional speakers at this event include Mayor Elaine O’Neal; Director Andre Pettigrew with the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development; Underutilized Business Compliance Division Manager Sidney Anderson with the City’s Finance Department; and Coordinator Keisha Davis with Durham County’s Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Program.

Parking

Parking vouchers for the nearby Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage and the Morgan-Rigsbee Parking Garage will be available upon request.

Contact Information

For more information about this event, call (919) 560-4180, ext. 17245 or send an email.