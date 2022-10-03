Grub Plug of The Day: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week Brings Great Deals

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is officially Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, and we definitely have to tell you about the great deals going on! DowntownRaleigh.org has compiled a database of independent and family-owned restaurants that will be participating this year. The website allows you to sort through lunch and dinner specials, as well as fixed menus. Here’s a look at some of the specials that will be available this week (Oct. 3-9).

LUNCH SPECIALS

Capital Club 16 – Oktoberfest style lunch feature: $15 before tax and gratuity; A plate/sandwich + side with a drink, selection changes daily

– Oktoberfest style lunch feature: $15 before tax and gratuity; A plate/sandwich + side with a drink, selection changes daily Dose Yoga & Smoothie Bar – Deals on smoothies, açaí bowls, wellness drinks, and toasts

– Deals on smoothies, açaí bowls, wellness drinks, and toasts Soul Taco – 3 tacos for $10 for lunch (restrictions apply)

– 3 tacos for $10 for lunch (restrictions apply) Union Special -Pumpkin Pie Croissant special ($3.50); Choice of Grown Up Grilled Cheese or Vegan Sandwich + Choice of Tomato Soup or Chicken Barley Soup (12oz) for $10; Hot Vegan Sandwich ($11); Quinoa Bowl ($10); Beet Salad ($12)

DINNER SPECIALS

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium – Drink Specials: Monday- All Drafts $4 All Glasses of Wine $5 Trivia- At 7pm & 9:30pm with $220 worth of prizes Thursday- All Cans $2 Off Sunday- Brunch from 11am-3pm, $4 All NC Drafts, $5 Mimosas, $5 Bloody Marys

– Drink Specials: Hibernian Irish Pub & Restaurant – Bangers and Mashed Potatoes for $15 (2 Irish Style Bangers w/ homemade mashed potatoes, topped with homemade brown gravy and onion rings)

– Bangers and Mashed Potatoes for $15 (2 Irish Style Bangers w/ homemade mashed potatoes, topped with homemade brown gravy and onion rings) Tuscan Blu – Dinner – $25 House salad: Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, e.v.o.o and vinegar Choice of Entrées:Lasagna della Nonna, Linguine Cinque Terre, Chicken Parmegiana, Gnocchi Pesto Con Pollo, Fettuccine Alfredo, or Ravioli Toscani Dessert: Cream Puffs

– Dinner – $25

For a full list of specials in the area, visit https://downtownraleigh.org/restaurant-week

