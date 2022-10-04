After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.

It was only last week when Harris misspoke during her visit to the DMZ and claimed there was an alliance between the U.S. and North Korea, which on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over nearby Japan in what international relations experts called a major escalation.

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Harris said Thursday, obviously meaning to say South Korea, a longtime ally of the U.S. “It is an alliance that is strong and enduring,” Harris added without correcting herself.

Nevertheless, disingenuous right-wing conservatives pounced, with Trump leading that way by calling Harris a “North Korea sympathizer.”

Neither Harris nor any Democratic operatives dignified Trump’s attack with a response, but a new disclosure from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) speaks volumes about how the former president may really feel about North Korea and undermines his attack on the vice president as being nothing more than politically motivated without any real merit.

According to an email sent last year by the National Archives and made public Monday through a Freedom Of Information Act request, “the original correspondence between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un were not transferred.”

The email went on to add that “it is our understanding that in January 2021, just prior to the end of the Administration, the originals were put in a binder for the President, but were never returned to the Office of Records Management for transfer to NARA. It is essential that these original records be transferred to NARA as soon as possible.”

Federal law requires presidential documents to be stored at and maintained by the National Archives under the Presidential Records Act by which every president other than Trump has abided. Since Trump didn’t comply, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August and recovered about two dozen boxes of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear if the National Archives recovered the correspondence with Kim Jong Un.

However, it seemed abundantly clear that Trump valued those letters to and from a man who international authorities consider to be a grave danger to the world because of his penchant for threatening to start a nuclear war.

After all, it was Trump who called it a “great honor” when he met with Kim Jong Un in 2018. The two posed for photos together a year later, shaking hands and exchanging smiles at the same DMZ that Trump tried to shame Vice President Harris over visiting.

Trump mentioned the letters in question during a rally that same year and described sharing a close bond with Kim Jong Un.

“He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters,” Trump said at the time, accentuating his point with four fateful words: “We fell in love.”

Trump went on to gush about their friendship during an address to the United Nations General Assembly:

“He likes me, I like him. We get along. He wrote me two of the most beautiful letters,” Trump said. “When I showed one of the letters — just one — to [Japanese] Prime Minister Abe, he said, ‘This is actually a groundbreaking letter.’ ”

In case there is still confusion about how Trump felt about his letters to Kim Jong Un, he added for good measure: “It is a historic letter. It’s a beautiful piece of art.”

Trump also had his share of disparaging words for Kim Jong Un — who doesn’t Trump disparage? — but, as the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. The U.S. has declared North Korea a rogue state regardless of the vice president’s slip of the tongue while Trump literally withheld letters to and from Kim Jong Un — letters he referred to as “beautiful” — from the National Archives, defying federal law.

There’s also the fact that Kim Jong Un is a raging racist when it comes to Barack Obama, a sentiment that he and Trump share. Kim Jong Un has defended calling Obama a “wicked black monkey” and Trump gaslit the racist birther movement waged against the first Black president of the United States.

With all that said, you be the judge: Who’s the real “North Korea sympathizer”?

The post After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters appeared first on NewsOne.

