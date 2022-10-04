Halloween 2022 Events Around The Triangle

Your #1 station for hip hop and R&B!

We are officially entering Halloween Season, and Foxy 107/104 wants to keep you up to date on the local events around the Triangle! From parties to trunk-or-treats, we got you covered!

**This post will be updated as more events are added!**

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Geek and Grub Market — Halloween Edition

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Fred Fletcher Park, Raleigh

Trick or Treat the Trail in Morrisville

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Morrisville Community Park

Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival at The Block on Main in Holly Springs Oct 23

3:30 pm to 5:30 pm | FREE | The Block on Main, Holly Springs

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Trunk or Treat at Millbrook United Methodist Church in Raleigh, including dinner

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Millbrook United Methodist Church, Raleigh

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Fall Festival: trick or treating, hay maze, costume contests, more…

4:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Park West Village

Clayton Harvest Festival

5:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Horne Square (Clayton)

Friday, October 28, 2022

Trick or Treat in Fuquay-Varina

2:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Fuquay-Varina

Wendell Treat Trail

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Community Park

Trunk or Treat at Holton Center

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Holton Career and Resource Center, Durham

Selma Trunk or Treat

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Selma Civic Center

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Smithfield Trunk or Treat

10:30 am to 12:30 pm | FREE | Smithfield Community Park

Frankenfest — free Halloween event in nearby Franklinton

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Franklinton

Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Trunk or Treat at Christ the King Church in Durham, including hot dog dinner

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | Christ the King Community Church, Durham

Trunk or Treat in Angier

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Jack Marley Park, Angier

Trunk or Treat at Sanderford Road

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm | FREE | Sanderford Road Park, Raleigh

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Kids Trunk or Treat and Halloween Party

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Trunk or Treat Car Meet at Durham County Memorial Stadium

3:00 pm to 8:00 pm | $5.00 | Durham County Memorial Stadium

Haunted Hill Halloween event in Chapel Hill: trunk or treat, ghost stories, and a movie

5:00 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | Chapel Hill Community Center

Trunk or Treat at Plymouth Church in Raleigh

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Plymouth Church, Raleigh

Monday, October 31, 2022

Trick or Treat at North Hills

10:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | North Hills

Trick-or-Treat the Trail at White Deer Park in Garner

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm | FREE | White Deer Park, Garner

34th Annual Hallow-Eno: celebrate Halloween at West Point on the Eno

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm | FREE | West Point on the Eno, Durham

Aversboro Trunk or Treat Harvest Fest

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Aversboro Road Baptist Church, Garner

