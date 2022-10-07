Big Momma Thang: Lil’ Kim Stars In Fall 2022 Campaign For MACKAGE

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Kim is back in her fashion model bag. She is starring as the lead for MACKAGE’s fall winter 2022 campaign.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Brooklyn, New York native is lending her beauty and sex appeal to the label’s newest collection. They detailed why the partnership made sense to launch their first-ever monogram designs via a formal press release.

“The legendary artist is an unapologetically powerful force who seamlessly traverses the worlds of fashion and music—and has paved the path for future generations. The artist is forever woven into the fabric of culture. The first to do it her way, a bold icon of making something your own. A trailblazer who embodies the MACKAGE spirit.”

Kim also shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity and explained that she had been a fan of the line for some time. “I already had a genuine relationship with MACKAGE,” she stated. “I love their incredible leathers and puffers. When the team reached out to me to collaborate on launching their first monogram, it just felt true to me.”

She went on to reveal that some of the pieces were tailored to her most memorable outfits and her current approach to mixing high-fashion items with off-the-rack pickups. “They knew and understood the history of my style and most iconic looks, and built campaign looks around that. It feels right, you know. It’s the real deal, and so am I,” she added.

You can shop the MACKAGE monogram collection here.

Photo: Mackage

