World Mental Health Day: Necessary Resources In The Triangle

Today, October 10, is World Mental Health Day. With everything that has transpired in the past few years, it is now more important than ever to keep ourselves in our right mind. Mental health, especially in the Black community, is not talked about enough. According to the awareness site Made of Millions, 1 in 4 people will be affected by a mental disorder at some point in their lives. However, only 40% of those individuals will seek help. Furthermore, African-Americans and Hispanic Americans use mental health services about half as often as Caucasians.

For our folks in the Triangle who are dealing with a Mental Health issue, just know that you are NOT alone. The News-Observer has compiled a list of local resources you can use for guidance. Here are some of them:

FOR IMMEDIATE HELP

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 988. As of July 16, the new three-digit number will be available for calls and texting for those in distress. The old number, 800-273-8255, still works. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24/7. (More: suicidepreventionlifeline.org)

Disaster Distress Helpline: The national Disaster Distress Helpline is available for anyone experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. Call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor 24/7. (More: samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline)

The Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386 or text “START” to 678678. A national 24/7, toll-free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth. (More: thetrevorproject.org)

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860. Trans Lifeline’s Hotline is a peer support service run by trans people, for trans and questioning callers. (More: translifeline.org/hotline)

Dial 2-1-1: If you need assistance finding food, paying for housing bills, accessing free childcare or other essential services, visit 211.org or dial 211 to speak to someone who can help. Run by the United Way. (More: http://www.211.org)

National Domestic Violence Hotline: For any victims and survivors who need support, call 800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text “LOVEIS” to 22522. (More: http://www.thehotline.org)

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: Call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area. (More: rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline)

GET HELP FOR ANYONE IN NEED

Triangle SOS: 919-946-0112. This organization supports those who’ve experienced the loss of a loved one by suicide. Support groups are offered in Raleigh, Wake Forest and Chapel Hill. (More: http://www.trianglesos.org)

Resiliency Collaborative: 919-307-6183 (More: resiliencycollaborative.org)

Triangle Springs: 919-372-4408 (More: trianglesprings.com)

Triangle Counseling Agency: 919-277-0253 (More: trianglecounselingagency.org)

Daymark Recovery: 919-663-2955 (More: daymarkrecovery.org)

Peak Professional Group: Call or text 984-208-2565. Spanish speakers can call (919) 412-5685. (More: peakprofessionalgroup.com)

MindPath Care Centers: 877-876-3783 (More: mindpathcare.com/north-carolina)

Faith Connections on Mental Illness: This interfaith, Triangle-based group offers mental health services. (More: faithconnectionsonmentalillness.org)

Alliance Health: 800-510-9132. Alliance Health is for North Carolinians who have Medicaid or are uninsured. (More: alliancehealthplan.org)

SouthLight: 919-787-6131. SouthLight offers mental health services to those who have Medicaid, Medicare or are uninsured. (More: southlight.org)

NAMI NC: 800-451-9682. NAMI NC provides free support groups and educational classes for those living with mental health issues and/or has a loved one that is. (More: naminc.org)

Cardinal Innovations Healthcare: 800-939-5911 (More: cardinalinnovations.org)

Duke Hospice Unicorn Bereavement Center: 919-620-3853 (More: dukehealth.org)

The ART Counseling: 919-741-3160. This group offers therapy through art, dance, meditation/yoga and music, among other therapeutic services. (More: theartcounseling.com)

HELP FOR PEOPLE OF COLOR

El Futuro: 919-688-7101 ext. 600. This nonprofit outpatient clinic provides mental health services for Latino families in a bilingual environment. (More: elfuturo-nc.org)

Radical Healing: 919-238-1120. The healing and wellness campus is in Durham. (More: radicalhealing.us)

Kiran Inc.: 877-625-4726. This group helps South Asian victims of domestic violence. (More: kiraninc.org)

NAMI Wake County has a list of resources for specific communities on its website. (More: nami-wake.org)

World Mental Health Day: Necessary Resources In The Triangle was originally published on foxync.com