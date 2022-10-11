Family Business: Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Set To Team Up For New Comedy On CBS

Legendary comedian Damon Wayans will team up with his son Damon Wayans Jr. to star in a father-son multi-camera comedy for CBS, Deadline reported this week (October 10). Although the series is currently untitled, we do know that Wayans co-wrote with Kevin Fench (Last Man Standing). The comedy will revolve around Poppa (Wayans), who is a happily divorced legendary talk radio host. Things take a hilarious turn when Poppa has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who inherited all his charm and none of his work ethic, into adulthood before he turns 40.

The news of the father-son pairing comes after being highly anticipated for quite some time. After co-creating, executive producing and starring in ABC’s beloved sitcom My Wife and Kids from 2001 to 2005, this is Wayans’ first major return to a scripted comedy series. Ironically enough, My Wife and Kids is the same show Wayans Jr. made his TV acting debut with a major recurring role. After his stint on the show, Wayans Jr. went on to star in the single-camera comedies New Girl and Happy Endings. His next move was headlining CBS’ Happy Together. The show only lasted one season but it did give us a preview of what a potential show starring the father-son duo could look like. Wayans guest starred in an episode titled, ‘Like Father, Like Son’ where he played Wayans Jr.’s father.

Wayans is accustomed to putting on actors and comedians who might not have as much notoriety or experience as himself. Wayans co-created and starred in the classic sketch series In Living Color. The show catapulted the careers of household names such as Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier and more. For its excellence, In Living Color received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series category. Wayans most recently starred in Fox’s buddy cop action comedy-drama Lethal Weapon where he played Roger Murtaugh. The show also starred Clayne Crawford as Martin Riggs, Keesha Sharp and Kevin Rahn. Next, he will be seen in Tubi’s noir thriller Cinnamon in a cast featuring Pam Grier, Hailey Kilgore, David Iacono and more.

On top of Happy Endings and Happy Together, Wayans Jr. also made an appearance on his father’s Showtime sketch comedy The Underground. Some of his other acting credits include Supercool, Cherry and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Let’s Be Cops. Most recently he finished up Netflix’s Players and executive produced the upcoming drama series Glamorous, which will also be hitting the streaming platform soon. The series stars Ben J. Pierce and is about a gender-nonconforming queer young man who has to figure out what he wants out of life.

There aren’t any more details on when we can expect the father-son show to release at the moment but if the previous times we’ve seen them on screen together are any indication, this new show will be hilarious! We can’t wait!

Family Business: Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. Set To Team Up For New Comedy On CBS was originally published on globalgrind.com