Nike Signs Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, DJ Wagner & More To NIL Deals

It shouldn’t have surprised anyone that Nike decided to sign LeBron James’ son, Bronny to their family, but he wasn’t the only signee to join the swoosh brand as Nike has added a few new faces along with the heir to King James’ throne.

Nike has announced that along with Bronny James, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and JuJu Watkins have also been inked to deals with the conglomerate known as Nike as they feel they will be part of the next generation of superstars at their respective positions.

Bronny James, a senior point guard from Los Angeles and the eldest son of LeBron James, is a standout player who’s charting his own path forward.

Caitlin Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is a consensus first-team All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year, and Naismith Trophy finalist.

Haley Jones, a senior guard at Stanford University, was a five-star, top recruit out of high school and has continued to shine throughout her collegiate career.

DJ Wagner, a point guard from Camden, N.J., and leading player in the class of 2023.

JuJu Watkins, a senior guard from Watts in Los Angeles, is a leading player in the class of 2023 and has twice been named the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year.

Of course Bronny James has been familiar with the family over at Nike as they’ve basically been a part of his life since, well, he was born. Though he didn’t get the record breaking deal from Nike that his father got almost two decades ago, naturally he’s excited to officially be part of their ever-expanding roster saying “For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Should be interesting to see if he can make it into the NBA in time and actually play with his iconic father, LeBron James on the same team.

What do y’all think of Nike’s new signees? Let us know in the comments section below.

