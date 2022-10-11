Kanye West Showed Porn To Adidas Executives During Tense Meeting

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been pretty obvious for a minute that Ye’s been a tad bit off his rocker in both his behavior and overall thought process. But the latest allegations against him might take the exotic cake as Yeezy seems to be spiraling out of control.

According to Page Six, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is being accused of showing porn to Adidas executives during a business meeting between himself and four other men. Apparently, a 30-minute video was uploaded on YouTube dubbed “LAST WEEK” in which Ye rolls around with a camera crew before meeting up with some Adidas execs in an empty room. That’s when things took a left turn much to the dismay of everyone in the room except for Kanye West.

The meeting began with the rapper-turned-designer, 45, holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen while a video played.

After several seconds, one of the men asked, “Is this a porn movie?” to which West replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” one of them let out.

Despite their discomfort, the Yeezy founder continued to hold his phone close to their faces.

“Come on, man. Come on,” one of the guys finally said as he moved West’s arm and phone away from him.

This is the same man who has dedicated his life to Christianity by the way. Still, Kanye has stated before that he’s addicted to porn and once even referred to a porno shop as a “Crack House.”

As to why Kanye would subject them to such actions, apparently, the porn was used to demonstrate how he felt about their business relationship which has been souring for a while as West has accused them of ripping off his ideas and designs for their own products.

One of Kanye’s liaisons told the Adidas exec, “What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them.

“There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference because it’s so inspired. … He’s angry, and he’s right.”

After going back and forth with the execs about their business relationship and how the Gap partnership fell apart, Kanye called himself the “king of culture” before saying “Adidas has to come and be like … ‘Ye, what do you want?’” he continued. “I’m not talking to you guys. I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.”

West then angrily left.

How this will affect their partnership remains to be seen but last week Adidas did say that their deal was “under review” to which West clapped back by stating “F–K ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”

Doesn’t look like this relationship will last past 2022. What that means for Yeezy kicks on the secondary market remains to be seen.

What do y’all think of Kanye West showing porn to Adidas executives as a metaphor for their relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

