Lil Baby “Heyy,” G Herbo “No Guts, No Glory” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.22

Lil Baby is currently one of the biggest artists in the game today, and though he doesn’t drop videos on the regular like some of his rap peers, when he does he likes to make them seem like a movie.

Such is the case for his latest visuals to “Heyy” in which the man with the southern swagger sits at a table stacked with money while a line of women eagerly wait their turn to greet Lil Baby who likes to be pampered. Just enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Back in Chicago, G Herbo seems to be trying to get right with God and in his clip to “No Guts, No Glory” finds himself in the house of the Lord where he drops his bars which contain hella explicit lyrics. We wonder if the pastor heard the record before letting G shoot his video there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, EST Gee featuring Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

LIL BABY – “HEYY”

G HERBO – “NO GUTS, NO GLORY”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “JAY & TWAN 2”

EST GEE FT. MACHINE GUN KELLY – “DEATH AROUND THE CORNER”

CITIZEN QUEEN – “BREAK UP”

SADA BABY – “STICKS & STONES PT. 2”

ALBEE AL – “I COULD TAKE THE HATE”

PRODA – “HEART SHAPED”

KILLY & SMILEY – “VINCE CARTER”

