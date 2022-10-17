Drink Champs Scrubs Kanye West Episode From Their Platforms

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like the backlash appeared to be too much to handle. Drink Champs and REVOLT decided to officially scrub the Kanye West episode from… well, everywhere.

Almost immediately after the episode premiered on October 15, Revolt and, specifically, N.O.R.E. were put on blast for giving the embattled rapper/failed presidential candidate a platform to spew antisemitic and racist propaganda. West’s repetition of the long-debunked far-right viewpoint that George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose and that Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” proved to be especially damning.

The backlash prompted N.O.R.E. to go on a full apology tour to apologize for allowing Kanye to be on his show.

“I support freedom of speech, I support anybody not being censored, but I do not support anybody being hurt,” N.O.R.E. said. “I did not realize the George Floyd statements on my show were so hurtful, and you gotta realize – it was the first five minutes of the show. He walked in, he told my producer if we stopped filming, he’ll walk out. And I didn’t want a Birdman moment. I apologize to the George Floyd family, I apologize to anybody who was hurt by Kanye West’s comments. I do support free speech and I’m Black Black.”

Today (October 17), the folks at Drink Champs and REVOLT decided to take it one step further, by completely scrubbing the infamous episode from all of their platforms. Both REVOLT’s YouTube page and the Drink Champs website removed the interview from their episode pages. The episode is also removed from Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You know what would’ve been better… if Kanye wasn’t given the platform in the first place. But, what’s done is done.

