Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Goes In On Kanye West For George Floyd Remarks

For many people, it might have been the straw that broke the sunken place camel’s back when Kanye West said that—based on an anti-Black Lives Matter documentary produced by edgeless queen MAGA mammy Candace Owens—he believes George Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose rather than a cop’s knee being placed on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The MAGA hat and “White Lives Matter” shirt-wearing admitted antisemite has been on a roll for the past couple of weeks making ridiculous statements and leaving a trail of second-hand embarrassment everywhere he goes. And, at this point, if you’re still defending him, you might as well throw on a MAGA hat yourself, because he has made it clear who his people are.

Anyway, former NBA player Stephen Jackson let it be known recently that he is not on team Ye after the College Dropout rapper decided he knows better than the court of law that sentenced Derek Chauvin to life in prison for the MURDER of George Floyd.



Jackson took to Instagram on Sunday to rip Kanye’s remarks as “clout chasing.” The All The Smoke host posted a short clip in which he indirectly criticizes West, among others, for taking advantage of Floyd’s death by “dissing” him.

“It’s all noted,” he captioned the clip. “To say u a Legend in music @kanyewest it’s sad that u still gotta talk about other people lives to be relevant is wack. Its really sad u doing all this over some ‘Pussy.’ Tender dick ass n***a.”

The post appears to have been removed from Instagram, but Jackson isn’t the only celeb to lash out at Yeezus for being loud and wrong regarding George Floyd.

Even Boosie Badazz, a man who is no stranger to social media dragging himself, had words for Ye, who he accused of “tryin to sh** on (Floyd)” and his “glory.”

It almost seems like Ye just won’t be happy until he’s driven all Black people away except for the skin-folk who ain’t kinfolk.

The man is just a walking Get Out sequel at this point.

