Hey Ma: Cam’ron Slides Into Nia Long’s DMs After Ime Udoka Scandal

It is clear Ime Udoka doesn’t know Nia Long’s worth. Cam’ron apparently does and slid into her DM’s; respectfully.

As spotted on Complex the Harlem, New York native has officially shot his shot at one of the finest women to ever grace the big screen. On Sunday, Oct. 16 Killa shared a screenshot of a direct message she sent the Friday actress. Needlessly to say he was pouring the heavy sauce on his attempt to court her. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” he wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

He went on to let her know that her heart should be handled with care. “You shouldn’t be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this,” Cam’ron added. “Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better then that.” He went on to use a combination of his signature wordplay and humor to sign off. “You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destined for as a couple. As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching ‘the best man’ I was inspired to reach out, because that’s what I am the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour.” His caption read “This was last week. Still no response Lolol”.

On Sept. 23 Nia Long responded to Ime’s cheating scandal via a formal statement to CNN. “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

