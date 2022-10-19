Escobar Season Returns: Nas Unveils Album Cover To ‘King’s Disease 3’

Hit-Boy and Nas are looking to extend their winning run. The duo has unveiled the artwork for King’s Disease 3.

Perthe pair have stepped back into the studio for what seems to be the third and final installment in the critically acclaimed series. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Queens, New York legend took to social media to share the news. The cover displays three gold bars that are symbolic of the roman numeral 3. Each has “KD 3” engraved on them. Below the bars is the date which is also written in the same font as the previous installments and also as a nod to the forthcoming release date of Friday, Nov. 11. Nas’ caption simply read “11•11”.