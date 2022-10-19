Maino “K.O.B,” Sett & Gucci Mane “Break Out Dat Cake” & More | Daily Visuals 10.19.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lately Maino’s been rolling something hard with his Harlem brethren, Jim Jones, but today the Brooklyn rapper returns on the dolo tip and shows us that he’s ready to give John Legend a run for his money on the piano.

In his latest visuals to “K.O.B,” Maino shows that he knows how to work those piano keys (sort of) while using a collage of old school pictures to paint the pic of a young hustler who went through the struggle to become the success he is today. John Legend would probably still wash Maino on the piano. Just sayin.’

From the East to the South, Sett and Gucci Mane seem to know how to have a good time and in their clip to “Break Out Dat Cake” the two hit up a strip club to make it rain and the booty waves come crashing down on their persons.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bryson Tiller, Stormzy, and more.

MAINO – “K.O.B”

SETT & GUCCI MANE – “BREAK OUT DAT CAKE”

STORMZY – “HIDE & SEEK”

BRYSON TILLER – “OUTSIDE”

YN JAY & PEEZY – “DEAR RIO”

LIL POPPA – “STAY LOYAL”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “TEZ & TONE 2”

ALBEE AL – “TWY GANG”

