Megan Thee Stallion Reads The “Horrorscopes” of Your Favorite Netflix Original Characters

Megan Thee Stallion is on a break, but she still got some things coming with Netflix.

The Houston artist who throws an annual Halloween party called Hottieween is teaming up with Netflix for some unique spooky season content.

As part of the promotion, Megan Thee Stallion reads the “horroscopes” of your favorite Netflix original characters.

In the cute video, the “Anxiety” rapper chooses Eric from Sex Education, Chloe from Too Hot To Handle, Max from Stranger Things, and Maury the Hormone Monster from Big Mouth and compares them to Thing from The Addams Family, a zombie, vampire and, her admittedly “always horny self.”

The streaming service dropped this video after Megan Thee Stallion teased her involvement in the final season of Netflix’s insanely popular original series Stranger Things.

There are no details of what that involvement will entail. All we have to go off is a photo of Thee Stallion sitting in a Netflix director’s chair while holding a cue card with the show’s name on it.

Netflix Isn’t The Only Company Megan Thee Stallion Has Been Working With

Megan Thee Stallion has been very busy on the television front. She has always expressed her drive to be in front of and behind the camera.

In 2019 she dropped her Halloween-themed YouTube series Hottieween, which she worked on alongside Spike Tey, aka Teyana Taylor.

Thee Stallion also became canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she appeared in the Marvel Studios original series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. She also showed off her comedic chops after hosting SNL and was the episode musical performer for the night.

We love our multi-talented queen, Megan Thee Stallion. What can’t she do?

You can peep the Netflix & Chills video featuring Megan Thee Stallion below.

—

Photo: Megan Thee Stallion Netflix & Chills

