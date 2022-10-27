Nike To Release Spider-Man Themed Air Jordan 1 In 2023

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Peter Parker and one of the culture’s most beloved brands are teaming up once again. Nike is planning to release a Spider-Man-themed Air Jordan 1 in 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales / Spider-Man will go on an adventure across the multiverse with Spider-Woman and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. As spotted on High Snobiety, the iconic silhouette will bear the distinctive marks of the famed superhero. With the massive success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse the Beaverton, Oregon-based company is already prepping a special release to celebrate the sequel. Slated for a June 2023 releaseMiles Morales / Spider-Man will go on an adventure across the multiverse with Spider-Woman and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain.

Nike has confirmed they will curate a Miles Morales AJ1 in the character’s honor to coincide with the film’s release. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 reputable sneaker leaker @zsneakerheadz posted an announcement about it with an image of what seems to be just a mock-up at this point. “ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG releasing Summer 2023,” the post read.

The mock sticks to the OG black and red colorway but incorporates Spidey’s webs throughout the toe box, upper panels and collar. While the packaging is nowhere to be seen we expect the box to feature some co-branding as well. According to the account, there will be available in kid’s and women’s sizes too. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

