Dreamville Festival Returns to Raleigh in April 2023

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready, Raleigh! The dates for the 2023 Dreamville Festival have dropped!

After making its official return earlier this year following the COVID-19 shutdown, J. Cole’s Dreamville Records dropped the announcement on Monday (Oct. 31). Next year’s fest will be held on April 1-2, 2023 at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park. Early bird ticket registration is currently open on the festival’s official website, with the lineup announcement coming soon.

Join Our Text Club! Text “K975” to 52140!

Standard Text Rates Apply

Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy issued a statement to Complex, saying, “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring. Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

Not only was last year’s festival a big hit with music fans, it was also a financial success for Wake County. With a combined 2-day count of over 80,000 attendees, the show brought in more than $6 million for North Carolina’s Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April,” Roy said, who noted that the label will continue to put on the festival “for years to come.”