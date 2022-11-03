HomeAyeeedubb

WanMor Breaks Out With Debut Single, “Every Pretty Girl In The City”

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

WanMor may be the sons of Wanya Morris of the group Boyz II Men, but trust and believe, this group is iconic all on their own.

The group consists of Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco ranging from ages 12 – 18 and surprisingly, it was their mom who helped them on becoming a group.

We love a family that sings and performs together and they have their debut single out now called “Every Pretty Girl In The City” and they stopped by our city of Raleigh to talk to me and I got to know a little bit more about this amazing group.

Check out the full interview and follow them on ig @wanmorofficial

 

interviews , K975 Interviews , New Music , WanMor

Engaging Black America
Close