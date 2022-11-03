Fat Joe Teases Some Exclusive “Terror Squad” Air Force 1s

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe is arguably the biggest sneakerhead in the Hip-Hop game, and yesterday he demonstrated as much when he stepped out in an exclusive pair of Air Force 1s made just for him.

Taking to Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks once again implode against the Atlanta Hawks, Fat Joe hit the hardwood floor stunting in a pair of sample Air Force 1s with the Terror Squad logo on the heel. Back in 2005, there was another pair of Air Force 1s with the Terror Squad logo as well, but those were never released publicly.

Don’t be surprised if these end up a one-off as according to Nice Kicks, “Fat Joe didn’t specify which colorway will release, the Terror Squad leader wore the white, grey, pink, and gum bottom sample.”

The colorway lowkey hard too, but Nike and Jordan do have a reputation of blessing celebs with some dope colorway sample sneakers that never hit the streets. From the yellow Travis Scott Air Jordan 6s to the purple Travis Scott Air Jordan 4s, Nike loves showing us what we can’t have.

Check out Fat Joe’s exclusive Terror Squad Air Force 1s above and let us know if you’d pick up a pair of these if they hit the shelves in the comments section below.

