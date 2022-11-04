Not With The Ops: Oprah Delivers Rare Endorsement Choosing John Fetterman Over Dr. Oz

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fake Pennsylvanian Dr. Oz is running for the state’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat. While the Republican has the backing of twice impeached former President Donald Trump, he won’t get support from Oprah.

In a rare move from the retired talk show host/mogul, Oprah has publicly endorsed Dr. Oz’s opponent, Democrat John Fetterman.

Oprah initially said she would leave the election up to Pennsylvanians but has had a change of heart, deciding to stand on the right side of history during an online discussion ahead of next Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said to listeners right before urging them to cast their votes for Democrats looking to capture senate seats and running for governor across the country.

Is Oprah’s Endorsement Enough To Doom Dr. Oz?

The Pennsylvania Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring, is said to be potentially a likely pickup for Democrats has become a tight race and is receiving national attention.

The seat which could determine the balance of control in the Senate and will the orange menace Donald Trump to stump for the celebrity heart surgeon and President Joe Biden and his buddy, our forever President Barack Obama rallying for Fetterman.

Oprah’s endorsement of Fetterman is a gut punch to Dr. Oz who spent five years on Winfrey’s show before getting his own talk show where he pushed questionable medical advice.

Dr. Oz caught then President Donald Trump’s attention when he hopped in front of Fox News cameras pushing the “potential effectiveness” of unproven rona treatment, the anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

The wannabe politician moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to run for the Senate seat that Fetterman accuses Dr. Oz of trying to steal for Republicans.

