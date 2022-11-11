Some ‘SNL’ Writers Reportedly Boycott Over Dave Chappelle Hosting The Show For A Third Time

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The drama around Dave Chappelle has not gone away just yet. Chappelle’s third SNL hosting stint is allegedly not sitting well with some writers.

Page Six reports Dave Chappelle hosting SNL this weekend is not sitting well with the iconic sketch comedy show’s writers. An insider revealed to the publication that some writers plan on not being there when the comedian hosts the show.

Per Page Six:

We’re told that some staff writers are so furious that the comedy superstar — who has made transphobic and homophobic jokes — has been chosen to helm the iconic show that they’re sitting out the episode.

“They’re not going to do the show,” an insider told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

Celeste Yim, one of the writers on the show, allegedly shared a message following the news of Chappelle’s return on Instagram.

“I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder, and it should be condemned,” the Instagram Stories post read.

Yim’s post didn’t hint at a boycott, and according to TMZ’s reporting, a rep for Dave Chappelle said the comedian and the writers had no issues.

Per TMZ:

Dave Chappelle’s starting his third day of meetings with ‘SNL’ cast and writers, and his camp says there’s been zero talk of an alleged boycott related to Dave’s issues with the transgender community.

The Trans Community’s Issues With Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle found himself in trouble with the trans community following the release of his Netflix special, The Closer, which led to protests at the streaming network and many people in the LGBTQ community calling some of the jokes transphobic.

While many called for Chappelle’s cancellation, Netflix continued its working relationship with the comic, and he has done numerous shows.

It still looks like SNL is proceeding as scheduled, with Chappelle as the host and Black Star as the musical guest.

Photo: Jason Mendez / Getty

