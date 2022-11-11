Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Star is booked and busy. The duo of Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli have announced a last-minute show in New York City, days after they make their Saturday Night Live debut.

The Brooklyn duo will be the musical guests of the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday, Nov. 12. Then on Tuesday, the MC’s will be holding down a midnight show at Sony Hall in NYC.

In May, Black Star finally released their long anticipated sophomore album, No Fear Of Time, the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star album released back in 1998. More recently, they provided standout verses on Westside Gunn’s latest mixtape,10 on a track called “Peppas.”

Doors to Tuesday night’s show (Nov. 15) open at 11 p.m. You can find out more info and cop tickets right here.

