Stormzy Is Apparently A Member Of The Swifites

Stormzy is currently gearing up to release his third studio album later this month with many of his loyal fans anticipating greatness. The English rapper took a break from preparing for the album drop by taking in a Taylor Swift concert and managed to snag a selfie with the superstar singer.

Stormzy, born Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., was at the MTV Europe Music Awards this past Sunday (Nov. 13) where his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama was in attendance as well. After Stormzy rocked his MTV EMAs set, he headed backstage as a man on a mission to get a coveted selfie with Swift and in the process became the envy of all the Swifties in the world.

Speaking of Maya Jama, Stormzy spoke a bit about his past relationship in a new interview with British GQ and explained that he had some growing up to do.

From British GQ:

His desire to change was in no small part driven by unresolved emotions he held about his painful split with the radio and TV presenter Maya Jama, whom he dated for four years before they broke up in 2019. “I think my break up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart. I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I’ve seen how that manifests in other people. And I don’t want to be like that.

“So what is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again? That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals. Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”

Stormzy’s new album, This Is What I Mean, is slated for a Nov. 25 release. It follows 2019’s acclaimed Heavy Is The Head album.

