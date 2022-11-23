“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Iggy Azalea’s music catalog is worth a lot of money.

Billboard reports that Domain Capital dropped a substantial bag to purchase “rapper” Iggy Azalea’s master recording and publishing catalog.

According to the report, the acquisition includes Azalea’s hit records “Fancy,” “Black Widow,” and “Problem,” as well as her discography, The New Classic, Surviving the Summer (EP), and In My Defense and The End of an Era released under Virgin EMI, Island Records, and her label Bad Dreams.

Sony Music Publishing is in charge of the “Hip-Hop” star’s publishing.

Beginning Q1 2023 will fully own her masters, and publishing plus “an additional trigger” will see her rake in more revenue from her other masters.

“We are excited to launch our first diversified private entertainment royalty fund,” Anthony Tittanegro, executive managing director of Domain Capital Group in the release, announced in a statement.

“At a time of sustained entertainment industry growth supported by an ever-evolving landscape of distribution channels, we are focused on building a diversified asset base to generate cash yield and help maintain our investors’ capital.”

What Has Iggy Azalea Been Up To These Days?

Azaelia has been staying low and building and staying out of the drama. She came out of “retirement,” teasing new music is on the way, and was the opening act on Pitbull’s latest tour.

She has also been at home raising her and Playboi Carti’s son, Onyx, in Miami while working on her highly anticipated new album (we’re being sarcastic) coming next year.

Azealia is allegedly dating miniature rapper/singer Tory Lanez, continuing her questionable choices regarding her dating life.

We guess congrats are for Azalea for securing a pretty substantial bag for her insanely mid music are in order. Also, owning your masters is massive in the music industry.

Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty

