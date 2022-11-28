Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested.

According to several reports, a man named Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested on November 22, 2022 for gun possession. Reportedly, Joshua is an associate of J. Prince Jr., who was accompanying Takeoff and Quavo on the night of the former’s murder. However, it is not clear if the police believe Joshua is the trigger man, but they’re surely asking him what exactly he does know.

Joshua was arrested for “unlawful [sic] carrying weapons,” which is a felony, by the Houston police. The 22-year-old has an extensive rap sheet that includes gun possession, drug possession, and robbery. Although at this time it is purely speculation, social media detectives are fingering Joshua as part of Mob Ties Records and is the man standing near label chief Prince at the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley where Takeoff was killed.

As for who did fire the bullet that killed Takeoff, the streets may be talking, and tweets are tweeting, but nothing is confirmed, yet.

This story is developing.

