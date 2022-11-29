Megan Thee Stallion Becomes The First Black Woman To Grace The Cover of Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ Annual List

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion can cross another accomplishment off her list. The Houston rapper made history by becoming the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list.

Despite her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment being a constant thorn in her side, Megan Thee Stallion managed to pull in an estimated $13 million in 2022.

The rapper’s still-growing fortune can be attributed to her endorsement deals. The financial bible cites her working relationships with billion-dollar brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App, Popeyes, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as big contributors to that $13 million.

That makes perfect sense, as well as dollars and cents, because you couldn’t turn on the television or hop on your phone and not see the Traumazine rapper plugging something.

Thee Stallion, alongside Charlie Puth, earned an easy $2 million for lending her voice to a Cheetohs Super Bowl ad. She got about $1 million for her limited Popeye’s Hottie Sauce, which people still request. She also has her own Popeye’s restaurant bringing in $250,000.

Time Inc. also dropped a $3 million bag for an upcoming documentary on Megan Thee Stallion’s life. While the money is nice, Thee Stallion also pointed out that she is 100% behind for anything she endorses. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it,” she told Forbes.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Not Slowing Down

The Hot Girl, who is on a bit of a break after a successful 2022, is gearing up for an even bigger 2023. She will be embarking on a world tour, dropping another album, and will produce several shows for Netflix as part of her deal with the streaming giant.

One of those shows will be a comedy about her childhood. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead, Megan Thee Stallion adds. “I’m trying to really build something.”

That she is.

