K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ye has gone full Nazi, and there will be consequences. Case in point, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter, again—this time for posting a swastika.

By now you’ve surely heard about Ye’s Thursday (Dec. 1) appearance on InfoWars with infamous right-wing cretin Alex Jones. Even Jones, who just declared bankruptcy to avoid paying millions to the Sandy Hook families he slandered, tried to steer Ye away from the rampant antisemitism, that included praise for Hitler. So yeah, that didn’t happen.

And then, Ye carried his problematic rhetoric over to Twitter, where he posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. The pic was promptly deleted, and soon enough, Ye’s account was suspended.

Elon Musk himself took to Twitter to note that Ye got booted for violating the company’s terms of service. “He again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” tweeted Musk.

Do you know how flagrant you must be to get put in the corner on Elon Musk’s version of Twitter?

Well, here we are.

Besides Ye’s Nazi appreciation he also proceeded to dime out a married Chris Paul for allegedly having an affair with Kim Kardashian. Keep in mind that his adherence to the truth is always questionable, but social media gives no f*cks about fact-checking.

The post Kanye West aka Ye Suspended From Twitter After Posting Swastika appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kanye West aka Ye Suspended From Twitter After Posting Swastika was originally published on hiphopwired.com