Ye aka Kanye West Hit With $116K Bill From Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo Yiannopoulos and Ye aka Kanye West have agreed to part ways with some pointing to a hefty bill from Milo as the reason.

According to reports, the far-right agitator was fired by West from the rapper’s 2024 presidential campaign team. Yiannopoulos confirmed that departure on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” Yiannopoulos wrote in a post on Telegram. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

But sources claim that a bill he sent to West for $116,000 dated Dec. 1 led to the firing.

These same sources state that there was never a financial agreement made between the two and that since the “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper hasn’t officially declared that he’s running for president, everyone who’s worked with him has done so on a volunteer basis. That includes far-right extremist Ali Alexander, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes whom Ye has been in the company of these past couple of weeks.

Yiannopoulos claimed that he arranged the pre-Thanksgiving dinner meeting with former President Donald Trump, Ye, and Fuentes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort complex to “make Trump’s life miserable” in an interview with NBC News.

“I also wanted to send a message to Trump that he has systematically repeatedly neglected, ignored, abused the people who love him the most, the people who put him in office, and that kind of behavior comes back to bite you in the end,” he said. Fuentes denied that the dinner was a plot. Still, West did note that the dinner was “tense” after Trump reportedly disparaged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, however, Milo did say he had “concerns about a potential new hire” by West, but wouldn’t elaborate further. He also dismissed rumors that he tried to get that individual fired. “I’m not in the least bit drawn in by perks and private jets,” Yiannopoulos said. “Maybe the others are.” Some have speculated that the new hire he referred to is Fuentes, who didn’t comment on the news.

