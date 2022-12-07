K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Muni Long has had the best rebrand in modern music history. The singer and notable songwriter shared a clip from her recent performance in Chicago, where the audience sings her entire song. The emotional viral video is a testament to her progress and fans are gushing over her success. Watch the clip below.

This year has been a tremendous success for Muni Long. After carving out an impressive lane for herself as a songwriter and creating hits for the music industry’s top artists, Muni Long has finally put her music and artistry first. Her major commercial success as an independent artist came after adopting a new stage name, Muni Long. Her single “Hrs and Hrs,” which was released in November 2021, reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It led to her singing a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

Prior to this newfound success as an artist, she wrote hits under the name Priscilla Renea. She had written for several artists like Ariana Grande, Chris Brown and Rihanna. The beloved singer and songwriter even released her debut solo album, Jukebox, in 2009 with Capitol Records.

Somehow, the new name and a viral sensation years later has totally transformed her life. It’s a full circle, beautiful moment to witness for longtime Muni Long fans. Most recently, her show in Chicago proves that she has been able to find her voice and a lane all for herself in an oversaturated music industry.

In a clip posted on her personal Instagram account, the massive crowd of fans sang her hit “Hrs and Hrs” word for word. They performed so well that Muni didn’t have to sing a word. She also mentions how elated she was to perform at her first arena show, which seemed to have been packed with fans from the front row to the very top.

Muni praised the Chicago crowd, saying, “Chi town wouldn’t even let me sing. My first arena show was .”

Check out the viral clip below:

Muni Long Doesn’t Have To Perform Because Her Fans Have It Covered was originally published on globalgrind.com