K975 Kickback – Introducing MaDrique

We love new music and new artists, especially when they are in the Carolinas!

Meet MaDrique! He has a new project out called Big Drique, and he is talking that talk! Check out the full interview we did where he talks about manifesting his music career, completing this album in 14 days due to a quarantine, and what is more in store for him!

Follow him for more on his instagram @madriquesanders

