Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patti Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater.

In the video, you can see security abruptly escorting Ms. Patti off stage. In the beginning, you could tell that Ms. Patti did know what was going on, as she was screaming wait while several security guards grabbed her.

The audience was also very confused initially. Seconds later, all people who attended the concert were also evacuated from the building.

The remainder of the concert was canceled.

According to reports, there was a lot of police presence blocking off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater.

Police say everyone attending the concert was safely evacuated. As of 10:30 on Saturday night, Police continued to clear the rest of the facility.

Report back for more details as the story continues to develop.

Patti LaBelle Escorted Off Stage Over Reported Bomb Threat in Milwaukee was originally published on classixphilly.com