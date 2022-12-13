Miles Morales Returns In The Otherworldly Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

The world’s favorite web-slinger is back! Well…a lot of them.

This week (December 13), Sony Pictures finally released the official trailer for Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The wait was clearly worth it because the trailer looks absolutely phenomenal. You can check it out below.

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Although we knew that this film would introduce us to some new Spideys, we definitely could not have expected to see over a hundred different variations of the teenage superhero in the trailer. The voice cast is comprised of Jake Johnson (returning as the voice of Peter B. Parker), Issa Rae (voicing Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman), Daniel Kaluuya (voicing Hobart “Hobie” Brown aka Spider-Punk), Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone (voicing Vulture), Shea Whigham, Oscar Isaac (returning as the voice of Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099) and Jason Schwartzman (voicing The Spot, who is the confirmed villain).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Alongside Miller and Lord, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg served as producers. Peter Ramsey, who was one of the co-directors of the original film, took on executive producer duties with Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis.

The film is set to hit theaters June 2, 2023. It’s sequel, which will be called Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse will follow and be released March 29, 2024. Check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

