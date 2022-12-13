K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones has been on his grizzly as of late appearing on tracks and videos when you least expect him and today he keeps his surprise guest appearance streak alive and well.

Linking up with Dyce Payso for the visuals to “Bling Bling,” the Dip Set Capo and DP go on a shopping spree with their crews and load up on jewels and clothing before poppin’ bottles at the bar. Gotta rehydrate after hours of spending money out on these streets, right?

Back in the South, Moneybagg Yo seems to be putting some hardworking women through college as for his clip to “Quickie” he takes to the strip club to make it rain on the thick young women working the poles to pay their college tuition. Least that’s what lots of men like to believe.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Berner, Key Glock, and more.

DYCE PAYSO FT. JIM JONES – “BLING BLING”

MONEYBAGG YO – “QUICKIE”

BERNER – “CURE”

KEY GLOCK – “FORGIVE ME”

SAUCE WALKA – “GHETTO GOSPEL 3”

BLUEFLAG 1900 – “ON THAT”

ACTION PACK AP – “LOW KEY”

FREDO BANG – “DOUBLE DUTCH”

The post Dyce Payso ft. Jim Jones “Bling Bling,” Moneybagg Yo “Quickie” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Dyce Payso ft. Jim Jones “Bling Bling,” Moneybagg Yo “Quickie” & More | Daily Visuals 12.13.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com