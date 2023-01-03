NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.

During the first quarter, Hamlin was involved in a tackle that seemed to be routine. After standing up and walking away, he suddenly collapsed. It was later reported that he had suffered cardiac arrest and wasn’t breathing on his own. He was administered CPR and taken to a local hospital.

Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical-condition.

Today the league announced that the remainder of this week’s NFL schedule would play out normally, but that the Bills/Bengals make-up game would not be rescheduled for this week.

There are no more details at this time. Please check back for updates.

