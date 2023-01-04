Comedian Michael Blackson has just opened his first school, and it won’t cost the families of those who attend it any money.
Blackson, born in Ghana, opened “Michael Blackson Academy” in his hometown of Agona Nsaba. He says the school will be “free for all” and accommodate underserved 6th and 7th graders.
The three-story tall building will feature multiple classrooms and lots of amenities. It was officially commissioned on Tuesday, January 3.
The Ghanian-American shared the opening day on his social media. He said, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”
- Lil Keed Cause Of Death Revealed
- Snoop Dogg Says Dionne Warwick “Out-Gangstered” Him & Death Row Records Crew
- Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education
- COVID, Flu Cases Expected to Have Risen Over Holidays In NC
- Pastor Of The Month Presentation: December 2022
- X-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Clearly Shot Feet Surface Online
- Keke Palmer Embraces Rest On Her Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson [Photos]
- Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
- Black Man Jailed After An Algorithm Falsely Accuses Him Of Stealing Designer Handbags, Lawyer Says
- Gabrielle Union Celebrates New Year’s Eve In A Stunning Nervi Milano Ensemble
Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education was originally published on wzakcleveland.com