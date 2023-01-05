K97.5 Kickback – Meet Sage Kelzizun!

HomeAyeeedubb

You know we love our artists from the Carolina’s and Sage Kelzizun is repping 252 to the fullest!

We talked about how he got his start in music from doing spoken word to what he has planned next for 2023!

Check the full interview out below!

 

