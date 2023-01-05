K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The NYPD found itself in poor public light once again after an incident between an officer and a Black teenager was caught on video and went wide. The scuffle caught the attention of New York Mayor Eric Adams, who spoke out about the actions of the officer that was later suspended as an investigation was launched.

According to a report from NBC 4 New York, the unnamed NYPD officer was near Port Richmond High School and I.S. 5 and en route to detain a 14-year-old girl when the teen’s younger sister reportedly swung at the officer, prompting him to hit her back. The older sister also reportedly reached for the officer’s handcuffs and struck him as well.

More from NBC 4 New York:

The 14-year-old was arrested and the younger sister given a juvenile report for the alleged assault. Their mother is calling for a full investigation of what went down.

“They’re supposed to be protected by the police officers and I didn’t expect them to get hurt,” said Taneesha Robinson, who added that her daughter is doing better and “basically has a headache now.” Robinson said it’s not up to her if the officer should face further discipline.

As for the officer, who has been on the job for 14 years, he has been suspended, according to the NYPD, with an internal investigation underway into what led up to the encounter.

The NYPD said via its official Twitter account that the officers who were on the scene are under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Mayor Adams addressed the incident during a press conference on Wednesday (Jan. 4) and said that bodycam footage will be reviewed by all the proper authorities.

—

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl was originally published on hiphopwired.com