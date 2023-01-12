Donald Glover Says Childish Gambino Is Back In The Studio

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Glover‘s acting career may be his main priority these days (we miss Atlanta), but that doesn’t mean he’s completely given up on his music profession.

During an interview at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday (Jan. 10), Glover thrilled his day-one fans when he said that his alter-ego, Childish Gambino, is not in fact retired and that he’s actually been working on some new music “for fun” right now, but will soon serve some of what he’s been cooking up in the lab.

Speaking with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, Cox asked Glover about rumors that Childish Gambino may have hung up the microphone to which Glover responded, “I’m making music right now. I love it. I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, like working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

After asking him about where the rumors about a Childish Gambino retirement may have came from, the 2018 Golden Globe winner said, “That was out in the ethos. You don’t have to worry about that. He’ll be back. He’s here right now.”

Well, Glover did say back in 2017 that he planned on retiring his Childish Gambino alter-ego, but then in 2018 returned with “This Is America” and continued on with his music career.

Now that we know he’s not done dropping new tunes, who’d you like to see Childish Gambino work with on a future project? Let us know in the comments section below.

