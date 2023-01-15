NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.

One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now has 150 days to come forward and claim his earnings.

Two other North Carolina residents lucked up during the drawing with $10,000 winnings. One Raleigh resident won after purchasing a ticket at a Food Lion on Capital Boulevard. The final winner snagged their ticket at the Handy House in Morehead City.

