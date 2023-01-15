The Weeknd Beats Out Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, & More For Spotify Record

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd has added yet another impressive accomplishment to his lengthy list of accolades.

Global superstar, The Weekend, has further cemented his music legacy by beating out some of the world’s biggest artists for the all-time record of monthly listeners on the streaming service Spotify.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) amassed 94.734 Million listeners per month on the popular streaming platform. With his new record, he surpassed Ed Sheeran’s 82.40 million streams, Justin Bieber’s 81.43 million streams, Taylor Swift’s 81.21 million and Ariana Grande’s 77.18 million streams. This impressive feat comes on the heels of The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” becoming Spotify’s most streamed song ever. The massive hit garnered 3.35 billion streams on Spotify.

